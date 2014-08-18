South African working in Liberia admitted to hospital for Ebola assessment

A SOUTH African man, working as a health and safety officer at a mining operation in Liberia, was admitted to hospital for Ebola tests on Sunday, the Health Department said.

Spokesman Joe Maila said the 37-year-old man arrived in the country on August 6.

"He was scanned as normal routine in accordance with screening protocols for incoming travellers at the OR Tambo International Airport," Mr Maila said in a statement.

"He was healthy on arrival and the scanner revealed no problem nor raised temperature."

He said the man had no contact with any patients while in Liberia and he was not involved in patient care.

On August 16, the man went to his general practitioner due to a fever, said Mr Maila.

"Following on the protocols issued to all private and public practitioners and health facilities, the doctor contacted the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) to discuss the patient.

"Based on results of the initial blood tests the decision was made to continue to monitor the patient at home and to repeat the blood tests today," he said on Sunday.

"His temperature increased and it was decided that he (should) be admitted (to) Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital for further assessment and investigations."

He said the NICD regarded the patient as low risk for the Ebola virus disease.

"However, as a precautionary measure, given his history of working in Liberia, the protocol developed for haemorrhagic fevers needed to be followed."

He said the results would be made public as soon as they were ready, which was likely to be on Monday.

"The country continues to be on high alert," he said.

On August 14, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said there were no known Ebola cases in South Africa.

A Guinea woman, suspected to have been infected with the virus, has tested negative for Ebola.

She was admitted at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital because she was in labour, she had a high fever and was screened for the virus, Mr Motsoaledi said.

