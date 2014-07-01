SA to miss target to decrease child and maternal deaths

SOUTH Africa is one of the countries that will miss next year’s Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) on reducing child and maternal deaths, a new study shows. The government needs to scale up its reproductive health programmes and the roll-out of antiretroviral treatment, which has helped reduce the mother-to-child transmission of HIV.

Two of the health-related MDGs require countries to reduce by two-thirds the deaths of children under the age of five and bring down by three-quarters the maternal mortality ratio between 1990 and 2015.

The Countdown to 2015 report, released on Monday at the Partnership for Maternal, Newborn and Child Health conference in Johannesburg, shows that less than half of the 75 countries studied would meet the target by next year.

Figures show that South Africa has reduced under-five child mortality from 61 per 1,000 births in 1990 to 45, but it was unlikely to meet the target of 20 by next December. It has made slow progress in cutting maternal deaths from 150 per 100,000 in 1990 to 140, against a target of 38. HIV/AIDS accounts for 17% of under-five deaths, while pneumonia accounts for 14% in South Africa.

Most maternal death cases occur in teenage pregnancies. Teenagers account for 36% of maternal deaths, although they make up only 8% of the 1.2-million pregnancies SA reports every year. This was because most of them were unable to deal with the complications that may arise in pregnancy.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said inequality in health was impeding developing nations from improving health outcomes.

The study found that half the 75 countries still have a maternal mortality ratio of 300-499 deaths per 100,000 live births. Sixteen countries — all in Africa — have a maternal mortality ratio of 500 or more deaths per 100,000 live births.

"I’m arguing very strongly that 90% of healthcare systems around the world are designed for the rich, not for the poor, but we are asking for these targets from poor people," said Dr Motsoaledi.

"We want to reduce child and maternal mortality among poor people but the design of healthcare and financing is in favour of the rich, and we believe universal coverage is the only method (that will) reverse that."

He said universal health coverage such as national health insurance must be advocated across the world.

A new plan was launched in Johannesburg by the Partners Forum, led by Graça Machel. The Every Newborn action plan, which was approved by health ministers from across the world at the May 2014 World Health Assembly, has two targets for countries to achieve by 2035 — lower the neonatal death rate to 10 or fewer per 1,000 live births and decrease stillbirth rates to 10 or fewer per 1,000 births.

Preventable and treatable infectious diseases such as pneumonia and diarrhoea remained the leading causes of child deaths, and coverage of treatment interventions was low in most countries.

Nearly half of child deaths are attributable to undernutrition. In 42 of the 62 countdown countries with available data, more than 30% of children were stunted.