Fighting diabetes may be a matter of guts

BOSTON— Scientists have converted human gut cells into insulin producers by turning off one gene in an experiment that suggests a new way forward in treating diabetes.

Using a miniature model of the human intestine, only a few millimetres in size and made from stem cells, the scientists deactivated a gene in the cells tied to metabolic regulation called FOXO1. Once disabled, the cells began producing insulin.

The method, described on Monday in the journal Nature Communications, raises the possibility of replacing insulin-making pancreatic beta cells lost in diabetics by using a drug to retrain patients’ existing cells.

While progress had been made in generating beta cells from stem cells, the method had not yet produced ones with all the needed functions, said Domenico Accili, the study’s lead author. In addition, such cells would require transplantation.

"We provided a proof of principle that we can do this in human tissues and are also very excited that there is a single identifiable target to trigger this process," said Prof Accili from Columbia University’s Naomi Berrie Diabetes Research Centre in New York.

"This is what the pharmaceutical industry (wants ) — make a chemical and do what we did in test tubes to administer to persons with diabetes and teach their gut cells to become beta cells."

The results build on research two years ago by Prof Accili and his team that first tested the approach in mice, successfully converting gut cells into insulin-making cells. That work has since received independent confirmation from another group.

Now that Prof Accili and his team have shown it works in human cells, their next step is to develop a drug to test in people. Prof Accili said it was possible that there could be a compound for clinical trials in a year or two.

Destruction of insulin-making beta cells in the pancreas is the central feature of type 1 and type 2 diabetes. In type 1 diabetics, the cells are destroyed by the immune system and do not produce insulin.

In type 2, in which the body does not use insulin properly, beta cells become progressively dysfunctional. One advantage to this experimental approach was that the gastrointestinal tract was partly protected from attack by the immune system, making gut cells less susceptible to destruction, Prof Accili said.

Bloomberg