Motsoaledi to reform private health care

The local currency hits session highs of R13.15 to the dollar, from lows of R13.9 last week, easing inflation concerns
Gwede Mantashe criticises ‘do-as-I-say-and-not-as-I-do’ attitude by the DA, and Brian Molefe’s golden handshake is incomparable to Whitey Basson’s
All audited facilities receive non-compliance and/or improvement compliance notices; DA ‘appalled’ that not one hospital is compliant in worker and patient safety
Political analyst Prince Mashele says the Freedom Movement is planning a gathering on April 27 at Freedom Park in Pretoria
General Motors says it will take all legal actions against the leftist-led country, whose economic crisis has hurt many other US companies
TransUnion AIS’s vehicle pricing index notes an upswing in used vehicle and predicts the industry will fall short of WesBank’s forecast of a 1.7% increase in sales in 2017
It is in the best interest of companies to respond with practical programmes to the drought, which is seen as a long-term trend of scarcity and risk, write Jess Vujovic and Alex Hetherington
Nearly 9,000 people have been killed since Duterte took office; now, two officers say most of the killing is done by the police, Duterte says they are ‘living movie scenes’
The bowler also gives team a bit more batting depth, coach says
Tough practice schedule for demanding technical repertoire pays off for diverse Mother City singers, writes Janine Stephen
