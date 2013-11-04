NUTRITION MATTERS: How to survive the silly season

WITH just 50 days to go before Christmas, end-of-year functions and the silly-season holidays are on the horizon. At last you can think about time to relax and destress after a year’s hard work.

With all the good food and good company, it is always tempting just to let go and overindulge a little (or a lot). But beware: overdoing things over the year-end can potentially undo all the progress you’ve made towards a healthier lifestyle throughout the year.

Here are a few easy-to-follow tips on how to indulge responsibly these last few weeks of the year:

Tip 1: Buffet battles

No matter where you may be, work get-togethers or a restaurant, you could be faced with all-you-can-eat buffets, making it harder to stick to the correct portion sizes? Minimise the kilojoule damage by using these three top tips:

1. Have a plan of action



is a Johannesburg dietitian and professional speaker Celynn Erasmus is a Johannesburg dietitian and professional speaker

Be aware of your decision to make healthier choices. Don’t fill up on everything, eat slowly, and drink lots of water between courses. Remember, it isn’t necessary to sample everything that is on offer.

2. Check your options first

If you begin at one end of the buffet table and move steadily along to the other end, your plate will probably end up looking more like Mount Everest than dinner. If something looks completely irresistible or you know that your favourite peppermint crisp dessert will be served, leave room for it by cutting back on your other choices.

3. Keep it colourful

No matter where you are eating, remember to fill half of your plate with colour from nature’s palette: salad or vegetables before you serve up starch or protein.

Tip 2: Sharing is caring

Eating out can be challenging, especially with so many meals being completely oversized. Save money and save kilojoules too. Ask your spouse, a friend or a family member if they would like to share meals. For instance, it is quite easy to share a wrap or tramezzini and enjoy with a side salad. Doing so will halve the kilojoules and fat content, compensating for that sundowner or extra portion of chocolate mousse.

Tip 3: Graze, don’t gorge

Skipping meals or starving yourself to save for a special event is counterproductive. You are likely to end up so famished by the time you go out that you overindulge and consume more kilojoules than you would have if you had snacked before eating out.

Eating light and eating often means having a smart snack every two or three hours to keep your blood sugar levels steady and balanced. Smart snacks include fresh fruit, small portions of dried fruit and nuts, yoghurt or lean biltong.

Tip 4: Go slow

The way you eat is as important as what you eat. Eating mindfully and chewing each mouthful properly may help you to eat less without feeling deprived. Try not to multitask while eating. Stop eating when satisfied, not when full. You’ve worked hard to be able to relax on holiday so do just that, relax and take it slow. Be present in the moment, enjoy the conversation and be more aware of your surroundings, notice the people, the music, the decor and savour every mouthful.

Tip 5: Banish booze

Every gram of alcohol provides 29kj so choosing a virgin cocktail can save you many kilojoules! If you choose to drink, make sure you are not driving and don’t ever binge. Alcohol is a toxin that is metabolised by the liver in preference to other liver functions, including proper fat digestion. A tall cocktail made with three tots of alcohol and topped with fruit juice or other mixers can contain over 1,000kj. When having wine or a cocktail, compensate for the extra kilojoules by having no starch or pudding with your next meal. When choosing a light wine, be careful not to drink more than you would if you were drinking a regular wine. Dilute wine with soda water, have light beers and always have water or sugar-free cold drinks in between alcoholic drinks.

Tip 6: Stay moving

The problem with the holidays is that we neglect exercise. We get so busy with doing everything that needs to be done in and around the house that exercise often falls by the wayside. But just like your eating, a few tweaks in your exercise routine can help accommodate the caloric stresses of the holidays. If you have only 20 minutes to spare, increase the intensity of your exercise.

There is no rule that says a workout needs to be an hour long to count. Try interval training, which will boost your metabolism. Do fewer reps with heavier weights, run instead of jog, find a flight of stairs to use as a fast energiser, and make the minutes count. Getting your daily dose of feel-good endorphins from exercise may make it easier for you to want to make healthier choices.

Tip 7: Be a good host

When entertaining, make it easier for yourself and your guests to make healthy choices:

• Prepare less food — large quantities of food make people eat more. If there is less food and less variety, people will likely eat less and still enjoy the association.

• Use small dishes and glasses — it really works. Smaller plates will help you and your guests dish up less.

• Savour the occasion — don’t rush the meal. Allow time for each course to settle, it takes about 20 minutes for your mind to realise that you have eaten and are now satisfied.

• Always have a variety of salads and vegetable-based dishes to make it easier to fill up on the good stuff.

• Serve healthier, lower-fat snacks such as popcorn and pretzels.

• Serve water in attractive jugs infused with sliced fruit and encourage guests to drink water along with any alcoholic beverage.

As the year comes to a close, don’t underestimate the power of simple changes and compensation. Small changes can add up to surprisingly big course corrections. If you follow these simple tips, you will go into 2014 on a healthy, happy high.