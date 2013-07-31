Learning the language of food

FOOD is sometimes described as the "language of love". The reality is that food speaks many different languages, and plays a variety of roles in life.

The way you think about food and the role it plays in your life forms your food language. Your food language has been shaped by many factors, from your family to your schooling, your first job and even different communities in which you have lived.

Like most people, you are likely to eat and drink for physiological reasons — for example, to satisfy your hunger or to fuel yourself optimally for sports.

You also eat and drink for psychological reasons: to mark special occasions such as birthdays or to celebrate achievements.

I spend a lot of time as a dietitian helping people identify how their food language may be affecting their ability to achieve their health goals, and what they can do to change their food language if necessary.

Think of your parents. Are they overweight? What is their relationship with food like? These are some of the most revealing questions when it comes to food language.

Your family provides the first environment in which you eat. Children copy the behaviours their parents model, most often copying their mother’s behaviour around food.

Parents teach important food behaviour, such as eating regular meals, eating a variety of foods and even how to eat with a knife and fork. Parents also teach the social and cultural meaning of food.

My parents are both Belgian. This means that I grew up in a household where chocolate was considered "everyday food". It was quite a shock for me to learn that other families do not eat chocolate every day.

You may also have preconceived ideas about foods that are not only markedly different from the average South African household but also different from the food behaviours associated with health.

Let’s consider some of the most common but detrimental food-language misperceptions, and how you can overcome them.

Food as a reward

Are you one of those people who like to reward your hard efforts with something delicious? Do you finish off a big project or survive a particularly trying day and feel like the best way to celebrate is with food? This type of behaviour is something people often learn from family when they are young.

Perhaps your mother gave you chocolate to celebrate good school marks or you were treated to a special meal after you excelled at something.

Think back to your past; where did you learn that effort can be rewarded with food? Feeding yourself is an inappropriate reaction to success, especially if you are trying to control your weight.

To overcome this behaviour try to identify ways of celebrating or rewarding that do not involve eating. Consider rewarding yourself with clothes, a new book or a new gadget instead of the food you would have had.

Sometimes simply running a bath and having some quiet time is all you need as reward for making it through the day.

Food as an extension of love

Many people use food to express affection, love or appreciation such as giving chocolates to your partner on Valentine’s Day or making your parents a special meal on Mother’s Day or Father’s Day.

Making a special meal is a common way of showing loved ones how much they mean to us. As a result, you may appreciate not only the time and effort spent on the meal but also the food served at the meal. This means that you may often tend to eat all of the food dished up for you, even if you have had more than enough.

Think of how upset your grandmother may get if you do not take a second helping. Rejecting a second helping can be interpreted as rejecting all the love and effort that went into preparing the food.

Next time someone is pushing you to eat more, try reducing the pressure by saying something like: "The meal was delicious, I really enjoyed it. Thank you so much. I wish I had space for more food but I really have had enough, thank you."

Food as a weapon of thinness

The word "diet" conjures up pictures of deprivation and eliminating the foods people love. Going on diet need not feel like an act of deprivation. By concentrating on foods bursting with vitamins and minerals rather than those laden with sugars and fats, enjoying healthy food can be an act of love and nourishment rather than deprivation. Focusing on the positive rather than the negative can be a powerful, motivating force.

Food as entertainment

Women often tell me they have gained weight because they are comfort eaters, while I hear many men say they have gained weight because they are boredom eaters.

These people tend to get up from the couch or their desk to have a look in the fridge or the pantry and see what’s there. They may take a biscuit or a slice of leftover meat and go back to the couch or the desk only to return later to repeat the process.

By the end of the day half a pack of biscuits or all the leftovers are gone, but because the food has been eaten over a longer period of time it hardly feels like they have eaten much at all.

Eating when bored can be quite an easy habit to address.

If you find yourself in the kitchen looking for food unnecessarily, get a glass of water or make yourself a cup of tea and walk straight out of the kitchen — without anything to eat.

Having good meal structure with three small meals and two small snacks (giving preference to healthier snack options such as a fruit or a yoghurt rather than biscuits or sweets) can help to differentiate between hunger and boredom.

If it is not a meal or snack time, you should not be eating.

All habits take time to break but by consistently making better choices or having a glass of water instead of food, you are able to "rewire" the snacking behaviour that may have led to weight gain.

There are many other food languages that influence what you eat, when you eat and how much you eat. Some food languages, like boredom eating, can be easy to change, whereas a food language that has an emotional component may take more effort to address.

The good news is that the way you view food and the role that food plays in your life is subject to change.

You can actively work on how you view food so that your food language does not sabotage our health goals. You may need help to identify ways in which your unique food language is preventing you from reaching your health goals, and to identify the steps needed to change your food language and eating behaviour.

Simply being aware of why you are eating is a powerful exercise in identifying your food language and any areas of difficulty which require attention.