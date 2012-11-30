VITAL SIGNS: ‘Real wealth — it’s very different from what I once thought it was’

Cape Town businessman Darryl Katz is sales director of 4ward-design, the company he founded in 2003 with business partner Derek Olivier.

The company has developed some of the largest and highest-value audio visual systems for the high-end commercial and residential markets in South Africa. Katz tells Marika Sboros about the benefits of finding a balance between lifestyle and chasing the money, and why he still loves skateboarding — despite all the injuries over the years

What was your earliest ambition?

I wanted to be a millionaire.

Have you achieved that ambition yet?

No, far from it, but I have realised what real wealth is, and it’s very different from what I thought it was.

What’s your professional educational background?

Limited. After school, I got a bursary to study at the Ort Brodie Technical College in Israel. I didn’t complete it, but came back to South Africa with credits that I used to complete an N4 in light current electronics.

In a nutshell, how do you describe the work you do as co-founder and sales director of 4ward-design?

We offer a turnkey solution to the high-end commercial and residential markets, with a specific focus on audio visual, video conferencing and integration.

What motivated you to move into the industry?

I come from a very musical family. That’s how I got involved in this industry.

What work stresses do you face?

The biggest stress comes from growing the business organically since we started and registered it 10 years ago. So the stress is related to the business process, and the usual growing pains of any small to medium business.

You have a staff of 30 in Cape Town and Johannesburg. Isn’t it stressful dealing with staff?

Not as such, because I’m a people person. We deal consistently with the quality of service we provide to our clients, so we have certain demands of our staff. But I think where we differ from our competitors is we don’t have teams of unskilled cable-pullers.

Most of our team is middle to senior management. So we are dealing with educated people, who understand the value of the job, and they’ve been with us for many years — they’re part of the family.

How do you handle stress?

I’m very active, so I handle it through getting out and doing things — mountain biking, surfing, skate boarding or triathlons.

What time does your day start?

Very early. I’m the father of two, Jaime, 5, and Zoe, 2, and my wife, Lisa, travels a lot. So the first two hours are spent getting the kids ready for school, preparing them for the day. I get to the office by 8.30am.

What do you eat for breakfast?

I eat a healthy breakfast, usually low-fat yoghurt, muesli, a large coffee, and maybe an egg.

And for lunch?

I keep it small, usually a salad or a sandwich.

What about dinner?

I try to stick to proteins, a piece of chicken or fish, plus a small salad and vegetables.

Do you take vitamin and mineral supplements?

I take spirulina powder every day. I mix it in with fruit juice, and I take 1000mg of Vitamin C.

What’s the least healthy thing you do?

I guess it’s probably the three whiskies I drink a week — though I think it makes me a better parent.

What do you do to keep fit?

My favourite activity is mountain biking; I’m lucky to live on the Sea Point side of Signal Hill. I can be on the mountain in a minute. I ride three or four times a week after work, usually for an hour and 20 minutes. It’s high-intensity exercise. I don’t get to surf as often as I used to, but I also still skateboard. There’s a ramp in Green Point.

Most of the skateboarders I know are teenagers. What makes you keep it up?

I used to skate a lot as a kid, and now that I have a little boy, it’s a good excuse to buy a skate board and get back into it. Jaimie skates with me. He’s the youngest by five years. I’m the oldest by about 17 years.

What attracts you to it?

When I am not hurting myself, it invigorates me. I love that my son and I both get excited about it. It is also in a way similar to other board sports I enjoy, that I don’t get to do that often, such as surfing and snowboarding

What skateboarding injuries have you had?

I got injured a lot when I was a kid. When I was 13, I had a bad injury on my right leg, and got septicaemia. When I was 30, I broke my left leg, and tore my ACLs (anterior cruciate ligaments) in an injury. I had a couple of ops, and I have metal in that leg.

Have you ever had a health scare?

Not really. I’ve always been a chronic asthmatic, and try to stay fit, but sometimes my immune levels drop, so I’m prone to chest infections. I sometimes have problems when I’m riding in the mountains, and exposed to pollen, as I’m allergic to it. But thank God, apart from that, no major health scares.

Have you had a mentor in life?

In business? My silent business partner, John Bowman, he’s in his late 60s.

What have you learnt from him?

Pretty much everything I know in business. He is a successful businessman.

Any other mentors?

My father in law, John Cohen. He has taught me about enjoying life in general.

Ever read a book that changed your life?

Yes, I love reading and read a lot, but there are two books that I would keep with me: The Alchemist (by Paul Coehlo) and The Little Prince (by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry).

Any other books you have enjoyed?

I suppose it’s not politically correct to say Lance Armstrong? I have read both of his books, and he is still a hero of mine, to come back from being that ill with cancer.

What about his doping?

I believe he made a terrible mistake, and he will have to pay. If he did dope, then justice has to take its course, but to me it’s a bit of a farce, because the 100 people behind him also doped.

That’s no justification of course, but he is just a flawed human being, like all humans. There must be millions out there who have made terrible mistakes, and lied about it, but he has done a lot of good, motivated lots of people.

What are you reading now?

The latest Spud, the fourth one, written by a South African author, John van de Ruit.

Do you have hobbies?

Yes, well, the industry I’m in is technical; I’ve always enjoyed technology, so I’ll tinker with the technology at home. It’s an interest and from a business point of view, I like to stay ahead of the industry. Owning a business is to me like being a father. I stay fit to cover all my bases as a father. It’s the same in business.

I imagine you have a massive home theatre system?

No. I have a modest size house, and decent home theatre, control system, and all the technical mod cons. It’s important for me to experiment with it.

What was a defining moment in your life?

The birth of my two kids.

What’s the best advice anyone ever gave you?

Uh, probably fortune favours the brave.

What advice do you have for others?

You know what, I work with the wealthiest people in the country, and I realise wealth doesn’t necessarily mean happiness. I’ve learnt the difference between being rich and being wealthy. I would advise the young entrepreneur: keep the balance between what you enjoy, your lifestyle, and chasing the money.

Where is paradise?

A weekend away with my wife, with no kids, in Grotto Bay in the west coast reserve.

Who would you invite to your dream dinner party – dead or alive?

Nelson Mandela, Richard Branson, Steve Jobs, and Snoop Doggy Dog.

Have you done anything crazy recently?

I do crazy things fairly often. I did the Red Bull Downhill Skateboarding competition a few years ago. It’s an international event and was held in Cape Town that year. I entered the stand-up category. It was 2km of steep winding road in Camps Bay — probably the scariest thing I’ve ever done in my life. I also do downhill mountain biking once every two weeks.

Are you an adrenalin junky then?

I dunno. A lot of my friends do crazier stuff than I do. I try not to make silly decisions. I have a family and a business, so I have to be responsible, but I enjoy letting go. I know my level of capability, and I try to push myself 20% further, but I won’t do something that could result in a fatality.

If you could edit your life, what would you change?

Nothing, or perhaps just a few business decisions, that in hindsight weren’t the wisest. But generally, I have no regrets.

If you could be a comic book superhero, what would your superpower be?

To see into the future.

Any pet peeves?

Yes, aloof people; and lazy people who don’t do their best when given the opportunity.

What’s your biggest fear?

I suppose a long, debilitating illness.

What are your hopes and dreams?

Well, I hope, when I’m lying on my deathbed, I can look back with no regrets. I’m not looking for Ferraris or helicopters, or global domination. I just want to run a sustainable business.

It would be wonderful if we could make more and more money every year, but not at the expense of family life.

I want to live a quality balanced life, see my kids grow up, get married, have happy, fruitful lives.