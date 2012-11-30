Mining company is committed to keeping its employees healthy

IMPLATS is committed to the underlying objectives of sustainable development and to the promotion of sound safety, health and environmental performance, says CEO Terence Goodlace.

He says in keeping with that commitment, Implats has in place structures and support functions at executive and operational level.

"The process of mining, which is typically undertaken in extreme heat conditions, requires strong physical fitness and mental alertness, both of which are compromised by poor employee health.

"Therefore, the group’s policies and procedures are aimed at ensuring the continuous development of its employees. Hence, the management of health, safety and environmental issues to support Implats’ vision of zero harm.

"Dovetailing with Implats’ primary goal of delivering superior returns to its shareholders is a keen recognition that effective people are central to the achievement of that goal — one designed to provide a safe, healthy and rewarding work environment.

"In addition, employee illness impacts on the broader social wellbeing of the workforce and their extended families and communities, and has severe consequences across a range of interrelated issues including staff practices, absenteeism, safety, efficiencies and skills retention," says Goodlace.

Implats maintains that promoting the health and wellbeing of its employees, and contributing to the broader health of their family members and communities, is critical to the company’s ability to create value.

Goodlace says recognising that there is an overlap between occupational and non-occupational health stress, Implats has created a non-occupational health strategy to ensure that all employees have access to affordable healthcare.

The Impala Medical Plan is a registered medical scheme that was formed to provide private care to employees and their dependants through company-operated facilities. In addition, it provides a menu of external schemes to employees who prefer alternative private arrangements. The plan has a membership of more than 19,000 and reserves in excess of requirements.

"HIV and infection with pulmonary tuberculosis are the prime risks facing Implats employees. The risks are being partially headed off by the enrolment of 5,179 employees in Implats’ wellness programme, which is a 110% increase on the number enrolled in 2007.

"Worthy of note is that of the employees enrolled in the wellness programme, 3,566 — versus 2 773 in 2011 — are on antiretroviral therapy."

During the course of the year to June, Implats provided 9,820 HIV tests to employees. Those who tested negative were counselled to remain so, while those who tested positive were encouraged to join the wellness programme. HIV voluntary counselling and testing is provided to all employees as part of an overall offering where they are encouraged to know their HIV status and receive treatment.

Commenting on its goal of zero harm, Goodlace is unequivocal: "A commitment to a culture of health and safety is the single most important factor and is central to the future of mine health and safety in the group."

* Insights: World Aids Day