HEALTHY GIFT IDEAS: Give the gift that goes on giving

NO MATTER the time of year, you may want to give a present that reeks of pure indulgence, or one that boosts the recipient’s health in body, mind and even spirit. Marika Sboros gives some suggestions

The end of the year beckons, and with it comes the countdown to Christmas, Chanukah and the "season for giving".

No matter the time of year, you may want to give a present that reeks of pure indulgence; or you might prefer the gift that goes on giving — one that boosts health in body, mind and even spirit.

Healthy gifts have inbuilt pitfalls. Some people might not take kindly to a hint that their health could do with a boost.

Yet little compares to the priceless gift of health, and if you choose thoughtful, effective gifts, with a hint of indulgence, you won’t go wrong.

Here are some suggestions:

• A voucher for Ingwenya Spa treatment massages

The spa nestles on the banks of the Crocodile River in Muldersdrift, surrounded by tranquil natural beauty. It offers African rituals and traditional healing therapies passed down through the ages, intertwined with luxury and sophistication to create deep relaxation and foster well being.

The spa uses Baobab massage and beauty products, from the tree popularly known as the "Tree of Life".

The kernels of the Baobab fruit pod yield a rich, golden, scented oil with strong moisturising properties traditionally used by African women to protect their skin from the harsh savannah environment.

The oil contains omega 3, 6 and 9 essential fatty acids, that help to bring a healthy, youthful glow back to ageing skin.

Among signature treatments are the Muri sensory massage using natural river and lava stones radiant with heat and essential oils to relieve muscle tension and anxiety, and hydrate the skin. For more focused therapy, choose an Ashanti ritual foot massage and a Xandla ritual hand massage that begin with a scrub, and Shingo treatment head rub to get the grey matter going.

Morning and day spa packages can be tailored to individual needs, and range in price from R900 to R2,000.

• For more information, visit www.ingwenya.com.

• Functional food hamper from Solal Technologies, the South African anti-ageing and preventive medicine specialist company, pictured right,

Functional food is a buzzword on the nutrition scene, and is feeding a booming industry internationally. SA is catching up fast.

The theory behind functional foods harks back to the injunction of ancient Greek physician Hippocrates nearly 2,500 years ago: "Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food."

Of course, all foods can be said to functional — after all, they provide taste and aroma, and nutrients and energy for growth and to support vital bodily processes.

Discovery Health on its website (www.discovery.co.za) defines functional foods as "products that contain a dietary ingredient, vitamin or mineral that has a specific health-benefiting property. Some occur naturally in certain foods, while others have been added during the manufacturing process".

Manufacturers add these ingredients to products that "originally (in their natural state) have an ingredient in low amounts or not at all, thus making the product healthier than the original".

Of course, it’s not only about what is added to a food. What is not in Solal’s functional foods is just as important for health:

"Remove sugar and heart-damaging saturated fats from food, and instead make them with omega 3, 6 and 9 fats, and sugar-free sweeteners, add additional fibre, vitamins, minerals, probiotics and antioxidants, and you get snacks and food treats known as functional superfoods," says Allana Moskowitz, marketing and brand manager of Solal.

Solal food treats contain naturally sweet fibre, she says. None contains aspartame, cyclamate, acesulfame K or saccharine.

Some examples in the Solal range of functional foods and sweet treats:

• Nougat

Contains almond, cashew and macadamia nuts; goji berries, pumpkin, sesame, sunflower and poppy seeds, and is enriched with probiotics, chromium polynicotinate, vitamin D3 and essential omega fatty acids from nuts and seeds. (R9.95 per block.)

• Balsamic Reduction

It has no concentrated sugars, is fat-free and enriched with grape seed extract, lutein, lycopene, zeaxanthin and astaxanthin, (R60 for 300ml).

• Whey Protein Mousses (almond, caramel, chocolate, custard, strawberry and vanilla)

Fat-free, no added sugar, high in protein, with fibre, enriched with probiotics and 12 vitamins. (R39 per box of two 33g sachets.)

• Belgian Chocolate Praline Bars (milk or dark chocolate)

Made without sugar and enriched with antioxidants (grape seed extract, lutein, lycopene, zeaxanthin and astaxanthin), chromium polynicotinate and 12 vitamins (R24.95 per 42g bar.)

• Solal products are available from Dis-Chem and other pharmacies, health stores or www.solaltech.com.

• Saltpur Himalayan Handcrafted Salt Lamps, and products.

Sages have known about the health benefits of salt through the ages. The ancient Greeks considered salt essential to the maintenance of life. Homer called it a "divine substance"; Plato said it was "especially dear to the gods".

The salt that creates the soothing, glow from these handcrafted lamps is Himalayan. It is an ancient, natural, pure and unpolluted, rock salt.

The salt comes naturally endowed with a perfect ratio of minerals and trace elements — and the highest mineral concentration of any known salt, says Saltpur sales and marketing director Muhammad Latif.

It even has science to boost claims of a range of health benefits, he says.

The salt is from the Khewra mine in Pakistan, the world’s second largest salt mine. It originated when geological movement followed evaporation of a shallow sea formed and stretched the range for about 300km, Latif says.

The salt has been compressed over time — at least around 250-million years — by great mountainous masses, to form a crystal matrix. This matrix is vital, says Latif, as it helps to ensure that the many minerals in the salt are attached in a way that the body’s cells can easily assimilate and use.

"Salt with this crystalline structure hydrates the cells, contains vital life energy, and charges bodily fluids with spare electrons," Latif says. "The spare electrons make the salt a powerful antioxidant — the only one shown to work everywhere in the body."

Antioxidants are another health buzzword, with scientific evidence supporting their ability to mop up free radicals — natural but toxic byproducts of the body’s metabolic processes — that are associated with chronic disease and premature ageing.

Currently only around 3% to 4% of the salt has been consumed, says Latif. So there is as yet no indication of any significant depletion of the natural resource — though the mine is being stretched due to dryness, evaporation of water flowing within the range, and of course, the effects of global weather conditions, he says.

Himalayan Salt Lamps cleanse indoor air, and act as natural ionisers, says Latif. They are shown to increase the number of negative ions released into indoor air, attract humidity, and remove moisture airborne bacteria need to survive — all of which makes them beneficial for those prone to allergies and respiratory disorders.

They also help to neutralise "electro-smog" in the air, in particular, harmful electromagnetic fields from computers, microwaves and TV screens, helping to reduce allergens and irritants, says Latif.

Apart from the natural rock shape, other styles in the Saltpur Himalayan Salt Lamp range include sleeker Fire Bowl, Ball and Pyramid shapes. A new addition is the USB Mini Salt Lamp that plugs into computers.

The lamps are best left on 24/7 for maximum effects, says Latif. They retail for between R150 and R1,800 depending on shape and weight. Other products in the Saltpur range include:

• Salt inhalers, or salt pipes as they are known in Europe (R220). A few minutes of regular daily use can ease the symptoms of asthma, stuffiness, persistent coughing, and shortness of breath, says Latif, and neutralise the effects of air pollution, dust, smog and second hand cigarette smoke.

• Salt massage patches and small pillows (from R80 to R140) to ease symptoms of stress and insomnia.

• Mud masks (R150) to improve skin condition, and to be used therapeutically to treat skin problems such as eczema (with excellent results, says Latif).

• Edible food salt (available from Dischem) — unlike common "table salt" (mostly sodium chloride), Himalayan food salt provides a healthful dose of 84 minerals and trace elements. You also need far less of it for seasoning, compared with conventional salt — which means you get to use less salt to gain more health benefits, Latif says.

• Saltpur products are available from selected health shops, pharmacies, and specialist gift stores. For more information visit www.saltpur.co.za.