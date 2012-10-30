Motsoaledi shrugs off tobacco job loss

THE money and employment benefits of growing tobacco are nothing compared to the damage to human health caused by smoking, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said on Monday.

His comments followed the release by the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa of a study into the $10bn tobacco value chain in 15 African countries.

The study — conducted by research firm NKC Independent Economics — found that 24-million Africans rely on the tobacco value chain for their livelihoods.

Specifically in South Africa, "the tobacco sector contributed more than $1.4bn to fiscal revenues during the 2010-11 fiscal year, (with) the tobacco value chain (employing) 184,404 workers with 633,580 dependants," the study says.

"Tobacco and related product exports were valued at $180m during 2011," it says.

However, Dr Motsoaledi said: "This information is nothing new, … even compared to employment … Nothing compared to the destruction of human health ." He said smoking-related health costs were a drain on state budgets.

"Tobacco use kills more than 5-million people per year. It is responsible for 1 in 10 adult deaths … it is the single most preventable cause of death," according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The working group in the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control was established in 2008 to look at alternative crops for tobacco growers.

However, Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa CEO Francois van der Merwe said on Monday: "We acknowledge the product we produce causes harm to health … (but) global consumption (of tobacco) is not declining, so they are going to curb the supply of tobacco leaf."

"They are preparing these guidelines to forcefully drive tobacco farmers out of business," Mr van der Merwe said. The economic consequences would be "devastating".

Despite the push from the WHO to find alternative crops, Mr van der Merwe said there was not an alternative that was equal to tobacco. "For a farmer, market is the key to everything … tobacco is ideal to grow in arid circumstances, and on a small area. On 2ha-3ha, you cannot grow tomatoes. Also, it is not a perishable product," he said.

Mr van der Merwe said WHO and health ministries should focus on decreasing demand, rather than supply.

With Khulekani Magubane and Colleen Goko