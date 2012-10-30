Census: South Africans mostly a healthy nation

STATISTICS SA changed its approach to asking questions about health and disability in the 2011 census, meaning that the information gathered cannot be compared with that of the 1996 or 2001 censuses.

Because "disability" was redefined as having difficulties with a series of tasks such as seeing, hearing and walking, the census recorded higher figures than in previous years, most likely as a result of people with such difficulties choosing not to be defined as disabled.

The results do show that 90% of all South Africans older than five years have no difficulty in performing the defined functions.

The census report, released on Tuesday, says: "As a result of changes in the approach of asking disability questions, the Census 2011 data are not comparable with previous censuses. In Census 2011, disability was defined as difficulties encountered in functioning due to body impairments or activity limitation, with or without the use of assistive devices."

The new mode of health questioning is based on what is known as the Washington Group and not the previous model, based on the 1980 World Health Organisation International Classification of Impairments, Disabilities and Handicaps.

"In addition to the question on general health and functioning, a question was included in the census to measure to what extent the population, particularly those with disabilities, accesses assistive devices to execute certain functions," the census report says.

The results show that the two most used "assistive devices" are spectacles (14%) and chronic medication (12.3%), followed by walking sticks or frames, hearing aids and wheelchairs at between 2.3% and 3.2% of the population.

"The inclusion of questions on disability in a census serves a crucial role in the identification of persons living with disabilities," the report says. "This is one of the most marginalised and vulnerable groups in many societies, regardless of whether they are rich or poor.

"The disabled who come from the poorest cohorts of society inevitably have more serious problems than their wealthy counterparts, as they lack resources to ameliorate their circumstances. Statistics on disability prevalence are paramount in assessing development challenges and other life circumstances faced by persons living with disabilities."

The report adds that disabled people often have inadequate access to basic services, making them vulnerable to poverty and its associated vices.