Life expectancy rises as HIV plans kick in

THE government has made much better progress in improving life expectancy and reducing deaths among young children than it had hoped, largely due to the rapid expansion of its HIV-treatment programmes, a new report from the Medical Research Council shows.

The findings are good news for President Jacob Zuma’s administration, which promised in 2010 to work for "a long and healthy life for all South Africans".

Detailed targets for improving the health of the nation are spelt out in a five-year service delivery agreement signed by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and the president. They include increasing life expectancy at birth from 56.5 in 2009 to 58.5 by 2014, and reducing the mortality rate for children under five from 56 per 1,000 live births to 50 per 1,000 live births over the same period.

But by last year, life expectancy had risen to 60 and the childhood mortality rate had fallen to 42 per 1,000 live births, according to the council’s latest Rapid Mortality Surveillance Report.

There had also been a marked improvement in the infant mortality rate, which was 30 per 1,000 live births last year, well ahead of the 2014 target of 36 per 1,000.

"Within three years the targets have, somewhat unexpectedly, already been exceeded, with particularly good progress in 2011," the report read.

The most significant age groups that showed a decline in mortality were babies under the age of one and young adults — suggesting that this was due to improved access to antiretroviral medicines, said co-author Rob Dorrington, from the Centre for Actuarial Research at the University of Cape Town.

Dr Motsoaledi’s spokesman Joe Maila welcomed the good news on Wednesday.

"It’s probably because of our HIV-treatment programmes, but we also think many more South Africans know their (HIV) status, so they are able to take good care of their health," he said.

Prof Dorrington said the introduction of new childhood vaccines, improved access to water and sanitation, and increased breast-feeding rates may also have affected the under-five mortality rates.