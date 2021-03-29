Frustration grows over Land Bank debt as Treasury weighs in
After 12 months of talks without a solution the risk of a disorderly wind-down at the state-owned bank has grown
29 March 2021 - 05:10
UPDATED 29 March 2021 - 15:56
Frustration is growing over the debt restructuring of Land Bank, with noteholders saying that each successive proposal “degrades their position further” and increases uncertainty over repayment.
Land Bank defaulted on debt service costs a year ago, precipitating a restructuring process with creditors. It is the first time the Treasury has had to deal with a complex debt restructuring of a state-owned enterprise (SOE) and the process is being watched keenly by the market, as it may set a precedent for much larger SOEs, such as Eskom, which is drowning in debt approaching R500bn...
