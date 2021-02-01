National

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Sydney Mufamadi

Fraser has laid a criminal charge of perjury against SSA officials, Mufamadi, and state-capture commission evidence leaders

01 February 2021 - 13:30 Ernest Mabuza
Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi at the state-capture commission of Inquiry in Braamfontein. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi at the state-capture commission of Inquiry in Braamfontein. Picture: THULANI MBELE

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser has laid a criminal charge of perjury against SSA officials, former politician Sydney Mufamadi, and state-capture commission evidence leaders.

“The falsehoods peddled during what our client considers the monumental compromise of the country’s intelligence by SSA officials have left him with no choice but to lay criminal charges against those who conspired to tell the nation blatant and deliberate falsehoods,” said his lawyers Kgoroeadira Mudau Attorneys.

Fraser laid the charges at the Hillbrow police station in Johannesburg on Sunday against:

  • Sydney Mufamadi, chair of the high-level review panel that investigated the SSA

  • Acting SSA director-general Loyiso Jafta

  • An anonymous witness known as Ms K

  • A Mr Y

  • Commission advocate Paul Pretorius SC

  • Advocate Veruschka September

The attorneys said Fraser believes the evidence was designed to pre-empt his request to assist the commission. They said instead, the commission decided to call these officials and shut the door on him.

Mufamadi is a former chair of a high-level review panel into the SSA. The panel was appointed in June 2018 to assess the structure of the SSA relative to its mandate and inquire into its systems and capacity.

Ms K and Mr Y are two SSA spooks who testified before the commission and whose real identities have been withheld.

In his testimony in 2020, Mr Y alleged a former boss of the SSA special operations unit, Thulani Dlomo, allegedly turned the unit into a factional structure meant to protect former president Jacob Zuma and his political allies.

Mufamadi, Jafta, and Ms K made allegations against Fraser at the commission last week. These include that Fraser ran operations to the tune of R125m in the 2017/2018 financial year that were not accounted for and that he approved an operation in which rogue intelligence operatives were used to infiltrate the ANC 2017 Nasrec elective conference.

“Our client has long indicated that these testimonies were undesirable as they had the potential to compromise the security of the country forever,” Fraser’s attorneys said.

They said Fraser remains available and willing to assist the commission in presenting to it the facts at his disposal.

“To date, our client has not been invited to the commission and we consider such to be unfortunate. Lies were told to the nation under oath and before the commission and the entire world, with the assistance of those employed to help the nation discover the truth.”

The attorneys said the evidence presented by these witnesses compromised the security of the people and the state.

“Our client hopes that law enforcement agencies will investigate these treasonous acts and perjury aimed to deceive the nation.”

TimesLIVE

SSA intelligence officers were deployed for Zuma faction at 2017 Nasrec meeting, witness says

The chief of the directorate of special operations, which was purportedly disbanded by then spy boss Arthur Fraser in 2016, were deployed to the ANC ...
National
3 days ago

State Security Agency was politicised, Zondo commission told

Loyiso Jafta, the acting director-general of the SSA, says it has been abused for political and private interests for years
National
6 days ago

Spooks set up a project to get cash to Jacob Zuma, inquiry hears

Former safety and security minister Sydney Mufamadi reveals corrupt plan in evidence before Zondo commission
National
1 week ago

GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Jacob Zuma now finds himself in a tight spot

Added to state capture questions, the former president faces allegations about his role in the running of the State Security Agency
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: Zondo inquiry reveals need to rein in the spies

Shocking testimony proves our security services need to be overhauled and held accountable
Opinion
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Public sector unions take fight over pay to ...
National / Labour
2.
Liquor ban may be lifted as lockdown likely to be ...
National
3.
Zuma defies Constitutional Court order that he ...
National
4.
David Makhura: I’ll go if that is what the ANC ...
National
5.
Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams’s plan risks dialling up ...
National

Related Articles

SSA to start lifestyle audits in Gauteng amid PPE tender saga

National

SSA intelligence officers were deployed for Zuma faction at 2017 Nasrec ...

National

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser’s tell-all threat to define Zondo commission

National

EDITORIAL: You serve nobody by being the nice guy, Justice Zondo

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.