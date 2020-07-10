National

Eskom to start stage 2 load-shedding — may last through weekend

Five units broke down overnight and on Friday morning

10 July 2020 - 11:32 karl gernetzky
UPDATED 10 July 2020 - 11:54
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA
Picture: 123RF/RASSLAVA

Power utility Eskom has saidthat stage 2 load-shedding would begin at 12pm on Friday and continue until 10pm due to the breakdown of units.

Five generation units were taken off the grid on Thursday night and Friday morning, with a breakdown at the Matimba power station resulting in a need for load-shedding.

Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba, have been taken off the grid, removing more than 3,000MW of capacity from the system.

The constrained power supply may persist through the weekend, Eskom said.

Stage 2 load-shedding removes up to 2,000MW, with the cuts coming at a time when electricity demand is expected to peak due to winter cold.

Power cuts put pressure on SA’s economy in 2019, with the country slipping into recession in the fourth quarter of that year, when stage 6 load-shedding was implemented for the first time. This entails the removal of 6,000MW from the grid.

Update: July 10 2020 
This article has been updated with new information.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Weekend power cuts likely as cold front set to increase demand

Eskom says a number of generation units have experienced unplanned breakdowns or have been delayed in returning to service
National
14 hours ago

LETTER: Blackouts cover truth about graft

Eskom announced ‘load rotation’ on the same day that information about R4bn in overpayments was released
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom overpaid Stefanutti Stocks JV and ABB by R1bn each, report finds

The utility has provided a progress report on ongoing investigations into the contractors
National
3 days ago

