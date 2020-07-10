Eskom to start stage 2 load-shedding — may last through weekend

Power utility Eskom has saidthat stage 2 load-shedding would begin at 12pm on Friday and continue until 10pm due to the breakdown of units.

Five generation units were taken off the grid on Thursday night and Friday morning, with a breakdown at the Matimba power station resulting in a need for load-shedding.

Two units at the Arnot power station, as well as a unit each at Kendal, Tutuka and Majuba, have been taken off the grid, removing more than 3,000MW of capacity from the system.

The constrained power supply may persist through the weekend, Eskom said.

Stage 2 load-shedding removes up to 2,000MW, with the cuts coming at a time when electricity demand is expected to peak due to winter cold.

Power cuts put pressure on SA’s economy in 2019, with the country slipping into recession in the fourth quarter of that year, when stage 6 load-shedding was implemented for the first time. This entails the removal of 6,000MW from the grid.

