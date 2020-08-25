National EOH contract with home affairs gets forensic audit Nexia SAB&T has been appointed to investigate a R400m tender for the design and roll out of an automated biometric identification system BL PREMIUM

A forensic audit is underway into a R400m irregular contract with JSE-listed software company EOH for the design of an identification system for the department of home affairs.

Auditing firm Nexia SAB&T was appointed in May to investigate the entire tender process for the design and roll out of an automated biometric identification system (Abis).