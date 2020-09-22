National Embattled Nersa parts ways with CEO Charges were put to Chris Forlee but he had not been found guilty of any misconduct BL PREMIUM

SA’s energy regulator has parted ways with CEO Chris Forlee, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Forlee, an electrical engineer with 30 years of career experience at Eskom, the department of public enterprises and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), had been on suspension since March.