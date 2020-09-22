Embattled Nersa parts ways with CEO
Charges were put to Chris Forlee but he had not been found guilty of any misconduct
22 September 2020 - 15:47
UPDATED 22 September 2020 - 17:34
SA’s energy regulator has parted ways with CEO Chris Forlee, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.
Forlee, an electrical engineer with 30 years of career experience at Eskom, the department of public enterprises and the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa), had been on suspension since March.
