University of Fort Hare students protest. Picture: RANDELL ROSKRUGE
The University of Fort Hare has suspended all in-person academic activities including lectures, practicals, tests and seminars after violent student protests at the Dikeni and East London campuses on Monday.
The university said in a statement on Tuesday that teaching and learning would continue online until Thursday.
Professor Patrick Osode, the interim deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, said in the notice the suspension was necessary to enable calm to return.
Besides the student centre being gutted by fire, the protests included students blocking the R63 with burning car tyres and demanding changes to university management, improved residence conditions, and proper Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.
Police deployed to monitor the situation on Tuesday as sporadic protests continued.
Five male students arrested on Monday appeared in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
“They are charged with public violence and their case has been postponed to November 26,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said, adding they had been released on warning.
The five are Buhle Dlamini, Phiwayinkosi Ximba, Mzusiphe Vuzane, Aphelele Khalakahla, and Solathiso Maholwana.
SRC secretary-general Odwa Msaro accused the administration of failing to engage meaningfully with students, and said the police had used excessive force.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane called for calm and urged student leaders to engage with the university’s management rather than resort to vandalism.
The department of higher education and training said it was monitoring the situation.
Fort Hare halts in-person academic activities amid protests
Students demand changes to university management, improved residence conditions and proper SRC elections
The University of Fort Hare has suspended all in-person academic activities including lectures, practicals, tests and seminars after violent student protests at the Dikeni and East London campuses on Monday.
The university said in a statement on Tuesday that teaching and learning would continue online until Thursday.
Professor Patrick Osode, the interim deputy vice-chancellor for teaching and learning, said in the notice the suspension was necessary to enable calm to return.
Besides the student centre being gutted by fire, the protests included students blocking the R63 with burning car tyres and demanding changes to university management, improved residence conditions, and proper Student Representative Council (SRC) elections.
Police deployed to monitor the situation on Tuesday as sporadic protests continued.
Five male students arrested on Monday appeared in the Dikeni magistrate’s court on Tuesday.
“They are charged with public violence and their case has been postponed to November 26,” NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said, adding they had been released on warning.
The five are Buhle Dlamini, Phiwayinkosi Ximba, Mzusiphe Vuzane, Aphelele Khalakahla, and Solathiso Maholwana.
SRC secretary-general Odwa Msaro accused the administration of failing to engage meaningfully with students, and said the police had used excessive force.
Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane called for calm and urged student leaders to engage with the university’s management rather than resort to vandalism.
The department of higher education and training said it was monitoring the situation.
Daily Dispatch
Labour minister places blame for payment delay on basic education department
State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told
Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.