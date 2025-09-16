State failed to fulfil president’s promise on digital learning, MPs told
Lack of high-speed internet connectivity and a shortage of funds to blame
16 September 2025 - 16:47
The government has failed to fulfil a promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa six years ago to ensure every learner had access to digital learning by 2025, it emerged in parliament on Tuesday.
In February 2019, Ramaphosa announced in his state of the nation address that every schoolchild would be provided with digital workbooks and textbooks on a tablet device in the next six years. But due to lack of high-speed internet connectivity and a shortage of funds to pay for infrastructure, devices and teacher training, thousands of state schools are still unable to realise this aspiration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.