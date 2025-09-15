Government resolves NSFAS crisis by reshuffling funds
Minister Buti Manamela says money has been freed up to help students who have run into registration problems
15 September 2025 - 18:58
The government has resolved the higher education funding crisis that prevented tens of thousands of students from registering for the 2025 academic year, higher education & training minister Buti Manamela announced on Monday.
The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) said in August that it faced a funding shortfall of R10.6bn for universities and R1.6bn for technical vocational education & training (TVET) colleges, leaving students who provided registration data after the March 31 deadline in limbo and preventing some students from registering for the second semester...
