National / Education

Student debt regulation withdrawn after 20,000 submissions

The draft regulations would have allowed educational institutions to be listed as ‘originators of credit information’ under the National Credit Act

12 September 2025 - 13:46
by Modiegi Mashamaite
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announced the withdrawal of controversial draft rules that would have allowed schools to report unpaid tuition to credit bureaus. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/FILE PHOTO
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau announced the withdrawal of controversial draft rules that would have allowed schools to report unpaid tuition to credit bureaus. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU/FILE PHOTO

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau has withdrawn controversial draft regulations that would have allowed educational institutions to be listed as “originators of credit information” under the National Credit Act.

This comes after an avalanche of opposition from the public.

Tau said the department received more than 20,000 submissions against the proposal even before the deadline for public comment on September 12.

“Minister Tau’s decision was informed by the overwhelming response, comprising more than 20,000 submissions. Most responses opposed the proposed regulations,” the department said.

“The process has once more demonstrated the robust nature of SA’s democracy, where the public is able to engage with government in an open and transparent manner.”

Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Trade, industry and competition minister Parks Tau. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

The draft regulations, published in the Government Gazette on August 13, would have allowed institutions to report unpaid tuition and fee arrears to credit bureaus.

Critics feared this would effectively “blacklist” students, saddling them with negative credit histories before they graduated. Opponents argued blacklisting could harm credit scores and restrict access to loans, mortgages and jobs. Many also said it would entrench inequality since students from low-income or historically disadvantaged backgrounds were more likely to struggle with tuition payments.

Other concerns included the following:

  • Debt disputes, errors and unclear thresholds could leave students unfairly penalised;
  • Unpaid fees might discourage students from enrolling or completing their studies; and
  • The move conflicted with national goals to improve access to higher education, reduce unemployment and tackle inequality.

The department insisted the proposal was not aimed at unfairly targeting students but rather at improving access to finance for small businesses.

“Minister Tau has committed to undertaking a process that will consider the changes required to enhance the protection of students, while continuing with efforts aimed at improving access to finance for SMMEs to plug the credit funding gap that exists.”

It said Tau would “engage relevant stakeholders to further clarify the process allay any fears with respect to the outcomes”.

The EFF, which has opposed the draft since its publication, claimed victory.

“The retreat by the department is not an act of goodwill by the ANC-DA led government but the direct result of sustained pressure led by the EFF, members of society, professionals and the youth of SA,” the party said.

“From the beginning, the EFF rejected the regulations as an attack on the youth and the poor and demanded they be abandoned in their entirety. We formally called for a joint sitting of the portfolio committee on trade, industry and competition and the portfolio committee on higher education to deal with the matter, and we placed it firmly on the national agenda.”

TimesLIVE

Wits University research unit gets $1m Google.org injection

The goal was not simply to apply AI tools developed elsewhere but to create new knowledge from the continent
National
3 days ago

Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’

Oversight bodies and civil society organisations warn piecemeal rollout risks undermining  coherence and urgency of act’s equity mandate
National
3 weeks ago

Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration

Intervention at bodies follows serious and entrenched governance failures, including board instability
National
3 weeks ago

Buti Manamela vows to steady NSFAS and create new funding model

New higher education & training minister plans to fix the National Student Financial Aid Scheme
National
1 month ago

Public invited to comment on Bela Act draft legislation

The regulations on school admissions and school capacity were published yesterday
National
1 month ago

State urged to let industry play a greater role in skills development

Research by a Vrei University PhD candidate has found there is little evidence of a return on investment for the Setas
National
1 month ago
