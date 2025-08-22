Bela’s grade R mandate ‘risks widening provincial gaps’
Oversight bodies and civil society organisations warn piecemeal rollout risks undermining coherence and urgency of act’s equity mandate
22 August 2025 - 08:29
Compulsory grade R will be enforced from January 2026 under the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, yet no additional budget allocation has been made to support its rollout, raising serious concerns about the feasibility of implementation across provinces.
This was the central issue emerging from Thursday’s social security cluster briefing, where the portfolio committee on basic education chairperson, MP Joy Maimela, addressed the recently gazetted regulations and their operational readiness...
