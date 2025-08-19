Higher education minister Manamela places three Setas under administration
Intervention at bodies follows serious and entrenched governance failures, including board instability
19 August 2025 - 20:24
UPDATED 19 August 2025 - 22:56
Higher education & training minister Buti Manamela has appointed administrators to three sector education and training authorities (Setas), taking his first steps to stabilise the troubled sector.
SA’s 21 Setas were established by the 1998 Skills Act with the aim of providing workers with the skills required by the market. But many Setas are mired in allegations of corruption and mismanagement, and the sector as a whole is failing to reduce unemployment or alleviate the need to import artisan skills...
