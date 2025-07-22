State urged to let industry play a greater role in skills development
Research by a Vrei University PhD candidate has found there is little evidence of a return on investment for the Setas
22 July 2025 - 05:00
The Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry has called on the government to phase in skills training by determined business leaders, instead of relying on costly state institutions that fail to equip people for the job market.
“The problem is both technical and vocational education training (TVET) colleges and sector education and training authorities (Setas) are malfunctioning. They are not delivering the skills that are required by the market,” Cape chamber board member Eugene Cloete said...
