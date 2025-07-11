Grade R underfunded as dropout crisis deepens
Opposition criticises ‘budget of betrayal’ as Treasury declines to fund compulsory Grade R rollout
11 July 2025 - 12:32
Underfunding for compulsory Grade R has emerged as a major concern after the department of basic education debated the budget vote this week.
The debate followed deliberations in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) earlier in the week, where provinces warned that without structural adjustments and adequate funding, the system remained at risk of further deterioration...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.