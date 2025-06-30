Student grouping calls for axing of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane to be fired. File picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The SA Students' Federation (SASF) has called for the immediate sacking of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane, accusing her of incompetence and a lack of transparency.
“The minister’s actions have brought the department into disrepute and her leadership has failed to serve the interests of students and the broader community,” the SASF said.
The federation listed several reasons for its call including “inconsistent behaviour”, pointing to the “withdrawal of public statements and commitments made to student organisations”.
The federation also took issue with the minister's handling of the botched sector education and training authority (Seta) board appointments, saying her office had been accused of misleading a parliamentary committee about the independence of the panel responsible for recommending appointments.
It said “the names [on the panel] submitted appear to be an extension of the ministry rather than an independent panel” and the “committee members believe they were misled by previous representations made regarding the independence of the panel and integrity of the appointment process”.
The SASF said Nkabane's “actions have consistently demonstrated a lack of prioritisation of student interests, instead serving the interests of the governing party and her own political agenda”.
The federation demanded Nkabane resign immediately as minister; an independent investigation be conducted into her role in the appointment processes and other actions; and accountability be ensured (if wrongdoing is uncovered, the minister and others involved should face consequences).
“The SASF will not stand idly by while the minister’s actions continue to undermine the interests of students and the broader community,” the federation said.
“Failure to meet these demands will result in escalated action, including mass mobilisation and advocacy campaigns.”
