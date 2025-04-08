National / Education

Eastern Cape premier’s office allocates R70m to pay off student debt

Oscar Mabuyane says debt will be settled at Rhodes University, Walter Sisulu University and Nelson Mandela University

08 April 2025 - 19:47
by Ntsikelelo Qoyo
Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday announced a plan to tackle student debt. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape premier’s office will facilitate the payment of R70m to settle debts at three universities in the province, benefiting more than 2,000 students.

Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announced this on Tuesday when he delivered his office’s budget and policy speech for the 2025/26 financial year at the Bhisho legislature.

A 2023 Universities SA (USAF) assessment showed R21.7bn was owed to institutions.

The R70m will settle debt at Rhodes University, Walter Sisulu University and Nelson Mandela University.

Announcing the 2025/2026 annual performance plan, Mabuyane said the top target for his office was growing an inclusive economy.

“In 2025/2026, the office will stimulate skills development for the economy through facilitation of the provincial skills master plan, which includes internships, learnerships, bursaries, apprenticeships and work-related learning initiatives,” he said.

“This requires the revitalised co-ordination of the multisectoral skills platform, which is the Eastern Cape Human Resources Development Council.

“Furthermore, the office will strive to improve the co-ordination of the Expanded Public Works Programme,” he said.

Through the department of education, Mabuyane said, the province would invest R567m to implement employment initiatives that would benefit 28,000 unemployed youth.

He said the labour activation programme launched by the department of employment & labour, with an investment value of R906m, would benefit 23,000 people in the province, including unemployed graduates.

The Herald

NSFAS ‘monopoly’ to blame for ‘self-made crisis’, says Outa

‘NSFAS has hijacked all student services and created a monopoly,’ says Rudie Heyneke, Outa’s chief investigator on NSFAS
National
4 weeks ago

UCT lectures halted by student protests over fees and accommodation

Students have right to protest but access to campus restricted, vice-chancellor Mosa Moshabela says
National
1 month ago

KAMOHELO CHAUKE: Show us the R1bn, UCT

University says it has allocated the money for needy students but needs to account for it
Opinion
1 month ago

STAN DU PLESSIS AND WIM DE VILLIERS: Minister’s fee freeze would worsen crisis in education system

Higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has decided to save NSFAS by telling universities to freeze fees
Opinion
3 months ago
