Eastern Cape premier’s office allocates R70m to pay off student debt

Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday announced a plan to tackle student debt. Picture: SUPPLIED
The Eastern Cape premier’s office will facilitate the payment of R70m to settle debts at three universities in the province, benefiting more than 2,000 students.
Premier Oscar Mabuyane made the announced this on Tuesday when he delivered his office’s budget and policy speech for the 2025/26 financial year at the Bhisho legislature.
A 2023 Universities SA (USAF) assessment showed R21.7bn was owed to institutions.
The R70m will settle debt at Rhodes University, Walter Sisulu University and Nelson Mandela University.
Announcing the 2025/2026 annual performance plan, Mabuyane said the top target for his office was growing an inclusive economy.
“In 2025/2026, the office will stimulate skills development for the economy through facilitation of the provincial skills master plan, which includes internships, learnerships, bursaries, apprenticeships and work-related learning initiatives,” he said.
“This requires the revitalised co-ordination of the multisectoral skills platform, which is the Eastern Cape Human Resources Development Council.
“Furthermore, the office will strive to improve the co-ordination of the Expanded Public Works Programme,” he said.
Through the department of education, Mabuyane said, the province would invest R567m to implement employment initiatives that would benefit 28,000 unemployed youth.
He said the labour activation programme launched by the department of employment & labour, with an investment value of R906m, would benefit 23,000 people in the province, including unemployed graduates.
