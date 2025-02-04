SA must focus on early grade learning to boost economic growth, says World Bank
Lender calls education ‘a powerful driver of development and one of the strongest instruments to reduce poverty’
04 February 2025 - 11:01
UPDATED 04 February 2025 - 12:34
Improving the quality of the education provided to young children is essential if SA is to accelerate economic growth, the World Bank said on Tuesday.
It forecast the economy would grow at 1.8% in 2025 and 2% over the medium term and warned that if growth continued at this lacklustre rate, it would take SA more than 60 years to become an upper-income country...
