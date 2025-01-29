Fate of future matric results publication back in Pretoria high court
Inability to broadcast outcome of school leavers exams is unconstitutional, department argues
29 January 2025 - 05:00
The department of basic education has lodged a review application with the Pretoria high court to have a notice barring the publication of matric examination results declared unconstitutional.
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube and her director-general, Hubert Mathanzima Mweli, filed the application last week seeking to have the enforcement notice by the Information Regulator (SA) set aside. ..
