Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago named new Stellenbosch University chancellor
Kganyago has a long-standing connection with the institution, having been awarded an honorary doctor of commerce degree in 2018
24 January 2025 - 14:29
Lesetja Kganyago, governor of the SA Reserve Bank, has been elected as the 16th chancellor of Stellenbosch University (SU), effective immediately.
The announcement, made on Thursday, follows the end of Justice Edwin Cameron’s term in December...
