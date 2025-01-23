Western Cape programme reverses Covid-19 learning losses
The intervention led to huge gains in maths and language skills, researchers say
23 January 2025 - 05:00
The Western Cape education department’s ambitious programme to help pupils overcome the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic has reversed huge learning losses, according to an independent evaluation by researchers at Stellenbosch University.
The intervention led to substantial gains in both maths and language skills, with some pupils recovering almost a full year of learning by attending just nine Saturday sessions...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.