Solidarity and AfriForum challenge implementation of Bela Act
AfriForum charges promulgation was an act of aggression against Afrikaans schools and children
16 January 2025 - 20:08
Trade union Solidarity and civil rights group AfriForum have sent letters of demand to President Cyril Ramaphosa and basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube challenging their promulgation of the controversial Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act late last year.
They have given the president and minister 10 days to explain their action, failing which they will ask the court to review and set aside the promulgation of the act...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.