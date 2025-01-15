Government fails to meet its 2024 target for quality physical science passes
Only 31,345 of 200,715 candidates who wrote basic education department’s physical science exams achieved 60% or more
The government has failed to meet its target for increasing the number of matric candidates who achieved quality passes for physical science to 35,000 by 2024, a report on the latest national senior certificate exams reveals.
Only 31,345 of the 200,715 candidates who wrote physical science examinations administered by the basic education department achieved 60% or more, according to its 2024 National Senior Certificate Examination report. Not only is the figure a decline on the 35,468 students who reached this benchmark in 2023, but it is a worse performance than the pre-coronavirus pandemic attainment of the class of 2019, which saw 32,572 candidates score 60% or higher for physical science...
