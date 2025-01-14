Government must rein in independent schools, say teachers unions
Disgruntled teachers accuse a privately owned Christian educational institution of flouting labour laws
14 January 2025 - 17:03
The country’s largest teachers unions have called on the government to exercise strict oversight over independent schools that do not comply with relevant laws and regulations.
This is after disgruntled teachers accused a privately owned Christian educational institution of flouting labour legislation. They claim none of the 40 educators at Witbank Christian Academy are permanently employed. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.