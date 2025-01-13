Umalusi gives green light for release of matric results
Quality assurance body confirms no systemic irregularities have been detected in the NSC exams
13 January 2025 - 12:49
UPDATED 13 January 2025 - 13:15
Quality assurance body Umalusi has given the go-ahead for the release of the 2024 year-end exam results administered by SA’s four assessment bodies.
This clears the way for the basic education department and the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) to release the national senior certificate (NSC) results for the class of 2024 later on Monday...
