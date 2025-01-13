Matric pass rate soars but minister sounds alarm on science and maths problem
While the industries in which they pursue careers are vital, the number of STEM candidates has fallen sharply
13 January 2025 - 20:58
UPDATED 13 January 2025 - 23:30
The pass rate for students who wrote the national senior certificate (NSC) administered by the basic education department soared to 87.26% in 2024, the highest pass rate recorded since the start of democracy in 1994.
It is a marked increase on the 82.9% pass rate achieved in 2023 and is the biggest year-on-year improvement in the past five years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.