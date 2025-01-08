Matric results to be published in the media

The Pretoria high court has dismissed an urgent application by the Information Regulator, which sought to interdict the release of the 2024 matric examination results in the media.
This means matric results will be published in the media on January 14 when they are released.
The regulator had filed an urgent application against the department of basic education over publication of the 2024 matric results. Judge Ronel Tolmay on Wednesday handed down judgment ruling in favour of the department.
She said there was no evidence of consequence placed before her in court and the effect of the decision on candidates should have taken centre stage. “The matter is not urgent and should be struck off the roll,” she said.
The legal battle is linked to an order the high court issued in January 2022 for the department to publish matric results in the media but to omit candidates’ names.
The regulator argued that the use of candidate numbers in the release of results in the media still contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).
