National / Education

Matric results to be published in the media

Pretoria high court dismisses Information Regulator’s urgent application

08 January 2025 - 11:58
UPDATED 08 January 2025 - 12:54
by SINESIPHO SCHRIEBER
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DIE BURGER/JACO MARAIS

The Pretoria high court has dismissed an urgent application by the Information Regulator, which sought to interdict the release of the 2024 matric examination results in the media.

This means matric results will be published in the media on January 14 when they are released.

The regulator had filed an urgent application against the department of basic education over publication of the 2024 matric results. Judge Ronel Tolmay on Wednesday handed down judgment ruling in favour of the department.

She said there was no evidence of consequence placed before her in court and the effect of the decision on candidates should have taken centre stage. “The matter is not urgent and should be struck off the roll,” she said.

The legal battle is linked to an order the high court issued in January 2022 for the department to publish matric results in the media but to omit candidates’ names.

The regulator argued that the use of candidate numbers in the release of results in the media still contravened the Protection of Personal Information Act (Popia).

Court to hear bid by information regulator to stop publication of matric results

AfriForum and parties say use of examination numbers protects matriculants’ privacy
National
1 day ago

Prejudice central to matric results publication case

Information Regulator and basic education department battle to give statistics to prove points
National
8 hours ago

MATRIC RESULTS PREVIEW: Universities hope for improvement in maths, science

STEM graduates likelier to find jobs, and industries that employ them are important drivers of economy
National
3 days ago
