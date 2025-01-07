Prejudice central to matric results publication case
Information Regulator and basic education department battle to give statistics to prove points
07 January 2025 - 20:44
The issue of prejudice took centre stage at Tuesday’s high court hearings about the publication of matric results, with lawyers struggling to provide statistics.
The Information Regulator, the plaintiff, and the basic education department, one of the respondents, battled in the Pretoria high court to explain the extent of prejudice to candidates and could not provide statistics in the matter concerning the publication of matric results...
