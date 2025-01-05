MATRIC RESULTS PREVIEW: Universities hope for improvement in maths, science
STEM graduates likelier to find jobs, and industries employing them are important drivers of economy
The 2024 matric results to be released on January 13 will be scrutinised for signs of improvement in performance in maths and physical science, two critical gateway subjects for university admission.
Science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) graduates are likelier to find employment than those with humanities degrees, and the industries they find work in are important drivers of the economy. For this reason, the government’s medium-term strategy framework sets targets for the number of matric candidates achieving at least 60% for maths and science, rather than goals for the percentage who pass matric...
