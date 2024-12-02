University of Stellenbosch bosses under fire over scathing Wilgenhof report
Report finds council should have been made aware of a crucial recommendation
The futures of University of Stellenbosch chair of council and outgoing vice-chancellor are in peril after a scathing report by retired Constitutional Court justice Johann Kriegler called into question their sincerity over the contentious closure of the Wilgenhof men’s residence.
The university’s council is chaired by esteemed business leader Nicky Newton-King, who sits on the board of several JSE-listed groups and previously held the role of CEO of the stock exchange. She was appointed to the role in April 2023, making her the first woman to hold the position of council chair in the 106 years of the university’s existence...
