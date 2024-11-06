Budget crunch leaves children without school transport
A quarter of all eligible pupils left high and dry, with many forced to walk long distances
06 November 2024 - 05:00
Budget constraints have left provinces unable to provide school transport to a quarter of all eligible children, forcing many of them to walk long distances to class, parliament heard on Tuesday.
The problem affects all provinces, but is most acute in Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, according to figures presented by the basic education department to the select committee on education, sciences & creative industries...
