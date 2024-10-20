Education minister wants matric candidates protected from protests
More than 800,000 pupils have opportunity to change the course of their lives, says Siviwe Gwarube
20 October 2024 - 18:26
As candidates count down the final hours to the first matric exams on Monday, basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has appealed for learners to be protected from protest action.
“There are over 800,000 candidates who have this one opportunity to write an exam that can change the course of their lives,” Gwarube said on Sunday. “Protests are very much part of our democratic dispensation. All we ask is that there be some kind of consideration to give our learners their best shot [at] these exams.” ..
