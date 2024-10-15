Siviwe Gwarube pushes Treasury for more money for education
Basic education minister wants upcoming MTBPS to help plug R32bn hole in provincial budgets
15 October 2024 - 18:36
Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube has appealed to the National Treasury to use the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) later in October to plug the R32bn hole in provincial education department budgets.
The financial crunch confronting provincial education departments has left them unable to increase the number of teachers on their payroll to meet the needs of the steadily rising number of pupils in the school system, increasing overcrowding and threatening learning outcomes, she told parliament on Tuesday...
