Minister pushes for earlier release of matric results
Nobuhle Nkabane aims to relieve pressure on NSFAS and tertiary education institutions
Higher education & training minister Nobuhle Nkabane says she is seeking an earlier release date for the 2024 matric results in an effort to relieve pressure on the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and tertiary education institutions.
Matric results were historically published in the first week of January, but since the Covid-19 pandemic they have been released considerably later. Last year, the results were released in the third week of January, after some university courses had already begun. This year’s results are due to be published on January 16, the day after the minister of basic education releases the overall trends...
