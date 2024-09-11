National / Education

Signing of education bill threatens GNU, says DA

The disputed bill makes several changes to basic education laws, including around home schooling, pre-school and language policy

11 September 2024 - 10:52
by Nellie Peyton
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

The DA says an education bill that President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to sign into law this week threatens the future of the unity government, the first sign of real friction between the coalition partners.

The disputed bill makes several changes to basic education laws, including around home schooling, pre-school and language policy.

On Wednesday, the DA said it was concerned about the right to mother-tongue education, but the ANC said the reforms would help to prevent the exclusion of learners based on language, which can be used as a proxy for racial exclusion.

The DA’s statement followed a presidency statement saying that Ramaphosa would sign into law the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill on Friday.

Such a move would violate the agreements and understandings that formed the basis of the government of national unity, DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.

“The DA regards this issue in the most serious light, and I will convey to the president the destructive implications it holds for the future of the GNU,” he said.

An ANC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

DUMA GQUBULE: GDP will languish despite positive right-wing GNU vibes

If the essentially ANC government continues to implement failed policies the results will be the same
Opinion
1 day ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind Mapaila’s GNU nightmares

The SACP general secretary’s outbursts indicate that the party, professional cabinet post-seeking gigolos, have turned on Ramaphosa
Opinion
5 days ago

National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki

Former president throws weight behind government of national unity
Politics
6 days ago

IMF adopts a more upbeat tone on SA

Country able to repay its $4.3bn loan even in a downside scenario, says Washington-based lender
Economy
6 days ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Cabanac appointment raises questions about cadre deployment

Appointments based on loyalty to party or leader have been key plank in DA criticism of ANC
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Pravin Gordhan admitted to hospital
National
2.
Construction mafia suspects have previous ...
National
3.
NEWS ANALYSIS: ANC-linked entities line up for ...
National
4.
Sick South Africans wait as health posts stand ...
National / Health
5.
Trade ministry, entities set for major overhaul
National

Related Articles

DUMA GQUBULE: GDP will languish despite positive right-wing GNU vibes

Opinion / Columnists

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: GNU must plant seeds now to get fruits of growth next ...

Opinion / Columnists

NATASHA MARRIAN: Behind Mapaila’s GNU nightmares

Opinion / Columnists

National dialogue will give GNU a mandate, says Mbeki

Politics

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.