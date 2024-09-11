Signing of education bill threatens GNU, says DA

The DA says an education bill that President Cyril Ramaphosa plans to sign into law this week threatens the future of the unity government, the first sign of real friction between the coalition partners.
The disputed bill makes several changes to basic education laws, including around home schooling, pre-school and language policy.
On Wednesday, the DA said it was concerned about the right to mother-tongue education, but the ANC said the reforms would help to prevent the exclusion of learners based on language, which can be used as a proxy for racial exclusion.
The DA’s statement followed a presidency statement saying that Ramaphosa would sign into law the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) bill on Friday.
Such a move would violate the agreements and understandings that formed the basis of the government of national unity, DA leader John Steenhuisen said in a statement.
“The DA regards this issue in the most serious light, and I will convey to the president the destructive implications it holds for the future of the GNU,” he said.
An ANC spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Reuters
