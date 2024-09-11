John Steenhuisen warns Cyril Ramaphosa against signing education bill
This is set to be among the first tests of the GNU since its formation in July
11 September 2024 - 10:52
UPDATED 11 September 2024 - 14:47
DA leader John Steenhuisen has urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to not go ahead with plans to sign the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill into law, saying doing so would violate both the letter and spirit of the government of national unity (GNU).
According to presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa will sign the bill into law during a ceremony at the Union Buildings on Friday. ..
