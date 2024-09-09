Business Day TV speaks to Grant Nader from Benguela Global Fund Managers and Devin Shutte from The Robert Group
Embracing public sector innovation could help governments imagine novel or innovative solutions to complex contemporary societal problems
State-owned agricultural bank reaches restructuring agreement with its lenders
Project is essential for a modernised local government and better services, says Geordin Hill-Lewis
Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO Anthony Leeming
Manufacturers limit number of petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles to avoid being penalised for not selling enough EVs, retailer says
New research confirms that the Competition Commission’s actions are actively harmful
President Hassan orders an investigation into the 'assassination' of Ally Kibao
Artificial surface and heat in Juba can be levellers as South Africa seek win against 169th-ranked opponents
Construction sites are on the N2, including KwaMashu to Umdloti and the EB Cloete interchange
Artificial intelligence has the power to transform educational systems for improved learning outcome. Business Day TV caught up with Johan Steyn, AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, for more on this.
WATCH: How AI may transform education
Business Day TV speaks to artificial intelligence thought leader and Business Day contributor Johan Steyn
Artificial intelligence has the power to transform educational systems for improved learning outcome. Business Day TV caught up with Johan Steyn, AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, for more on this.
