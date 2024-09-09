National / Education

WATCH: How AI may transform education

Business Day TV speaks to artificial intelligence thought leader and Business Day contributor Johan Steyn

09 September 2024 - 19:43
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Artificial intelligence has the power to transform educational systems for improved learning outcome. Business Day TV caught up with Johan Steyn, AI and automation thought leader and Business Day contributor, for more on this.

