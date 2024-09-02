Cash crunch confronts schools across SA, says David Maynier
The nation will reap ‘bad seeds’ of cutbacks amid budget shortfalls, teachers’ body warns
02 September 2024 - 05:00
The Western Cape government has sounded the alarm about the national government’s failure to fully fund the 2023 wage agreement, saying it has caused a fiscal crisis for education departments across SA.
The Treasury was left with a R37bn wage bill shortfall after the government agreed to a higher-than-anticipated settlement with unions. Personnel-heavy provincial departments such as education have been forced to cut their budgets, scaling back spending plans across the board...
