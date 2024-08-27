Thousands of Western Cape teaching posts to be cut
The provincial education department says it faces a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years
27 August 2024 - 20:21
More than 2,400 educator posts will be cut in the Western Cape from January 1 2025, according to a circular (https://drive.google.com/file/d/1cKdGbP89EVC9jEblfR206PDWnvi8_zio/view?usp=sharing) issued by the province’s education department on Tuesday.
The department said it faced a R3.8bn budget shortfall over the next three years, leading to the cuts...
