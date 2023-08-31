DA proposes new funding model for higher education
In 2021, the cabinet asked higher education minister Blade Nzimande to come up with an alternative model, which he has yet to finalise
The government’s policy of providing free higher education for students from poor and working-class families is unsustainable, and should be replaced with an income-based model that includes grants and loans, the DA said on Thursday. Its model is similar to one proposed by the judge Dennis Davis tax committee several years ago.
Students from families with a household income of less than R350,000 a year qualify for free higher education, channelled through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas). The scheme is funding 1.1-million students for the 2023 calendar year and received a budget allocation of R47bn for 2023-24...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.